Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents, welcome baby via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced on Friday night (January 21) that they have welcomed a baby through surrogacy.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a note asking for privacy during "this special time". This is the couple's first child.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 according to traditional Hindu and Christian customs.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," she posted on Instagram.

Nick Jonas also posted the same message on his Instagram page. Following the news, the couple received congratulatory messages from their friends and family.

While Nick's brother Joe Jonas dropped heart emojis on both Priyanka and Nick's posts on social media, many Bollywood stars too congratulated the couple. Lara Dutta commented, "Congratulations."

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas... best news ever!!!"

Priyanka Chopra fans from all across the world too were overjoyed at the news.

Priyanka Chopra, in a recent interview to Vanity Fair magazine, had spoken about her and Nick Jonas' desire to have children. While being asked if her mother Dr Madhu Chopra hopes to become a grandmother someday, Priyanka said, "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

However, when the interviewer underlined that both she and Nick Jonas were busy, the Quantico actress cheekily replied, "No, we're not too busy to practice."

In an interview with Vogue India in 2019, Priyanka Chopra had said that having a baby was on her to-do list. "Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list. For me, home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me," she had said.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for three years.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix: The Resurrections. She played the role of Sati. Her latest Bollywood movie was The White Tiger.

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the web series "Citadel", helmed by the Russo Brothers. The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. The Farhan Akhtar directorial will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.