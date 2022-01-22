Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' first child is a baby girl: Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced late on Friday night that they welcomed their first child through surrogacy. The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement late on Friday night (January 21).

While fans have been impatiently waiting to know if it is a baby girl or boy, Priyanka and Nick, according to reporters, have been blessed with a baby girl.

As per a report by a US weekly, the couple's first child is a baby girl and Priyanka and Nick are super excited about their new journey together. A source, close to the couple, told the publication that it is a baby girl for Priyanka and Nick.

Sharing the same posts on Instagram, the couple announced the birth of their first child late on Friday night. Asking for privacy during "this special time", Priyanka and Nick wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)."

Soon after the couple announced the arrival of their baby, family, friends and fans across the world congratulated Priyanka and Nick. The couple tied the know in 2018 in a grand 3-day affair at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.