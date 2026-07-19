Promised 200 Riyals a month, made to work 12–15 hours a day, no pay for four months: Hyderabad woman's Oman ordeal

A Hyderabad woman who travelled to Oman for a housemaid job has sought help from the Embassy of India in Muscat after alleging that she was subjected to exploitation by her employer and denied wages for several months.

Shabnam Begum, a resident of Pahadi Shareef in Hyderabad, travelled to Muscat on March 26, 2026, after a local recruitment agent allegedly promised her employment as a housemaid with a monthly salary of 200 Omani Riyals.

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According to an appeal made on her behalf, the situation changed after she reached Oman. The appeal alleges that her employer forced her to work in multiple households for 12 to 15 hours a day.

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It further claims that she was not provided adequate food or accommodation and did not receive any salary for four months.

Unable to endure the alleged abuse, Shabnam Begum reportedly escaped from her employer and is currently staying at the Embassy of India in Muscat while seeking assistance.

Her family has appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to direct the Indian Embassy in Muscat to ensure her safety and facilitate her immediate return to Hyderabad.

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The family has also urged authorities to take action against the recruitment agent who allegedly sent her to Oman on false promises.