PUBG maker Krafton aims for up to $5 billion in South Korea's biggest IPO

Krafton, the maker of the blockbuster video game 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds', is aiming to raise as much as 5.6 trillion won (about $5 billion) in South Korea's biggest initial public offering (IPO).

The Krafton IPO will offer for purchase 10 million shares, including 7 million new shares and 3 million existing shares, of the company at an indicative range of 458,000-557,000 won per share. At the top of the range, this would be South Korea's largest listing, beating Samsung Life Insurance's 4.9 trillion won IPO in 2010. The pricing is expected to be decided in the coming weeks.

Krafton's online multiplayer war-fighting game PUBG has sold 25 million copies on PC and game consoles, becoming one of the fastest-selling games since its launch in 2017. It is is planning to release two new games this year based on the PUBG intellectual property (IP), including mobile game 'PUBG: New State' and 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' targeting the Indian market.

The company is also expanding to areas such as web-based cartoons, movies and animation, and developing a deep learning, AI business model targeting consumers. It reported 1.67 trillion won in revenue in 2020, its operating profit more than doubled over the previous year to 774 billion won.

Mirae Asset Securities is the lead adviser for the Krafton IPO, while Credit Suisse, NH Investment & Securities, Citigroup and JP Morgan are also advisers.

South Korea is experiencing its hottest IPO market on record with analysts expecting at least 20 trillion won to be raised in 2021, or about four times above 2020 levels. "This year is unprecedented in the concentration of huge new listings on the KOSPI with market capitalisations that range from trillions of won to tens of trillions of won," said Choi Jong-kyung, analyst at Heungkuk Securities.