Punjab coronavirus: Shops to open for 4 hours every day; Punjab extends curfew till May 17

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced an extension in curfew to two more weeks beyond the national lockdown till May 3 to fight against coronavirus pandemic. The curfew will be lifted for four hours each day so that people can step out of their homes and shops can be opened, Captain Amarinder Singh also said. The curfew will now remain in state till May 17. "Though the curfew has been extended by two more weeks, there will be relaxation from 7 am to 11 am every day. During this time, people can come out of their houses. Shops will also be allowed to open," Chief Minister Singh said in a video address to the state's people. India has been under a lockdown since March 25. The lockdown is supposed to end on May 3.

The Chief Minister also said that the situation would be reviewed after two weeks and further relaxations announced if the situation remained in control. However, the containment and red zones will continue to remain under total and strict lockdown.

Meanwhile, the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases breached the 31,000-mark to stand at 31,332 including 22,629 active cases, 7,695 cured or discharged, 1 migrated and 1,007 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry.

The country registered 1,897 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours, steepest rise in deaths in India in one day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is expected to address the nation at the end of this week is likely to extend the lockdown beyond May 3.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Punjab extends lockdown by 2 weeks; country's death toll-1,007; cases-31,332

Also read: Actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54