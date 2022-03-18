scorecardresearch
Putin hails Russia's 'special operation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine, appearing on stage at a rally at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Friday in front of thousands of people waving Russian flags.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an effort to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

