'Quality of cricket, not number of days,' Sachin Tendulkar on pitch debate at India Today Conclave 2023

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently spoke at the India Today Conclave 2023 and weighed in on the ongoing pitch debate in cricket. According to Tendulkar, what truly matters is the quality of Test cricket being played, not the number of days it takes to complete a match.

"Shorter format cricket is mainly batsmen oriented. The end result is that the game of cricket is not that interesting. If we want to catch the attention of the people, especially the younger generation, we want the game to be interesting enough. We need something for the bowlers to make the game more interesting.

"We should not be overthinking about the number of days in a test match but the game played should be interesting," Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar's comments come amidst criticism over the quality of pitches being used in recent cricket matches, particularly in Test cricket. Critics have argued that some pitches have been too biased towards spin bowlers, which has led to shorter matches and less competitive cricket.

ICC match referee Chris Broad consulted with both Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith, the captains of the Indian and Australian cricket teams, following the third Test at the Holkar Stadium.

As a result of his report, the stadium has been issued three demerit points. The pitch at the Holkar Stadium had been a topic of concern prior to the Test, and the fears were confirmed when the ICC rated it as "poor".

Spinners dominated the match, with 26 of the 31 wickets that fell being taken by spin bowlers, while only four were taken by pacers and one through a run-out. The match ended in just two days and a session, with Australia winning by nine wickets.

Tendulkar believes that it is important to focus on the quality of cricket being played, rather than the length of the match or the conditions of the pitch. He stated that cricket should always prioritize the skills and abilities of the players and not just the surface they are playing on.

Tendulkar's remarks carry weight given his status as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. He holds numerous records, including the most runs scored in both Test and One Day International cricket. Tendulkar's opinion is respected and valued in the cricketing community, and his comments on the pitch debate are sure to generate further discussion and debate.

The pitch debate is likely to continue for some time, as cricketing authorities seek to strike a balance between creating fair and competitive playing conditions, while also ensuring that matches are not too heavily influenced by the surface. However, Tendulkar's comments are a reminder that ultimately, it is the quality of cricket being played that truly matters and that players should always strive to perform to the best of their abilities, regardless of the conditions they are playing in.