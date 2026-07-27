Quote of the Day by Anand Mahindra: 'The Rise credo is about accepting no limits...'

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is known for sharing philosophical and motivational thoughts on leadership, life, and success with millions of followers on social media.

“The Rise credo is about accepting no limits, alternative thinking, and driving positive change - the three pillars," Chairman of the Mahindra Group.

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“Accepting no limits does not mean living in a fantasy world; rather, it is making sure you are not bound by traditional notions of what is feasible or achievable,” according to Reciteyou.

Who is Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra is one of India’s most prominent business leaders and serves as the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, a diversified conglomerate with interests spanning automobiles, technology, finance, hospitality, and agriculture.

Born in 1955, Mahindra studied filmmaking and architecture at Harvard University before joining the family business. Under his leadership, the group expanded globally and strengthened its presence across several industries.

He is also widely recognised for his active presence on social media, where he frequently shares insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, social issues, and personal growth.

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When was this quote said by Anand Mahindra?

Anand Mahindra officially introduced the Rise credo and its three pillars on January 17, 2011, during a major corporate rebranding launch in Mumbai.

The group moved away from its 1997 positioning, which focused on "celebrating being Indian".

What does this quote mean?

The Rise philosophy means that real success happens when you break free from traditional boundaries, think creatively, and use your business to improve society. Instead of accepting standard limits on what is possible, it encourages people and companies to challenge the status quo and look for unconventional, ethical solutions to complex problems.

Ultimately, looking ahead means dedicating all energy, strategy, and focus to future growth, long-term goals, and upcoming innovations. This mindset ensures that a leader drives progress and steers their team or organisation with clear intention and purpose.