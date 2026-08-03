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Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster' 

Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster' 

Elon Musk is a prominent billionaire entrepreneur, engineer, and tech mogul best known for founding and leading groundbreaking companies in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Elon Musk: 'Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster' Elon Musk, CEO and Founder of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company

“Some people don't like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster,” An insightful quote by Elon Musk, CEO and Founder of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

Elon Musk's famous quote highlights that resisting change is natural, but staying still becomes dangerous when the old way leads to failure. Sticking to the past rather than adapting can ruin businesses or systems.

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Who is Elon Musk 

Elon Musk is a prominent billionaire entrepreneur, engineer, and tech mogul best known for founding and leading groundbreaking companies in space exploration, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence. Beyond electric cars and rockets, his current focus spans a massive empire of cutting-edge industries, including his brain-computer interface firm Neuralink, tunnel-construction business The Boring Company, and his generative AI startup xAI.

Musk consistently ranks as the wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth tracking between $912 billion and $956 billion according to real-time billionaire indexes from Forbes and Bloomberg. This historic level of personal wealth is primarily anchored in his significant equity stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. It has been supercharged by a massive 2026 industrial ecosystem merger with his generative AI startup, xAI.

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Musk’s technical, aerospace, and business leadership has earned him some of the highest distinct honours in science and industry. He is an elected fellow of the Royal Society and a peer-elected member of the National Academy of Engineering. His work in rocketry has won him prestigious aerospace accolades like the FAI Gold Space Medal and the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication.

When was this quote said by Elon Musk?

Elon Musk said this during a 2014 interview about the future of sustainable transportation and energy.

Musk was referring to the global climate crisis and the collapse of the traditional automotive industry if it refused to transition away from fossil fuels. He was defending Tesla's then-radical push for electric vehicles (EVs) at a time when the mainstream auto market and skeptics heavily resisted electric cars.

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What does this quote mean? 

This quote means that while staying comfortable is human nature, refusing to adapt becomes dangerous when your current path leads straight toward failure. People often resist new ways of doing things because routine feels safe, and learning new habits takes effort. However, holding onto the past out of fear is a losing strategy if the world around you is shifting.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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