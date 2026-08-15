Quote of the Day by GD Birla: ‘Any fool can establish a business when there is a boom. But it is during a period of depression that one's ability to establish and run a business is really tested’

Who was G.D. Birla?

Ghanshyam Das Birla (G.D. Birla) was one of India’s most influential industrialists, philanthropists and nation-builders. Born on April 10, 1894, in Pilani, Rajasthan, he played a major role in building the Birla business empire and supporting India’s freedom movement.

G.D. Birla expanded his business interests across sectors, including textiles, jute, sugar, cement and banking, helping establish the Birla Group as one of India’s leading business houses. He was also closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and supported the Indian independence movement.

Beyond business, G.D. Birla was known for his contribution to education, healthcare and social development. He established several educational institutions, including the foundation that eventually led to the creation of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

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He was also instrumental in setting up institutions and initiatives aimed at promoting Indian education, industry and self-reliance. His legacy continues through the Birla family’s extensive contributions to business, education and philanthropy.

G.D. Birla passed away on June 11, 1983, leaving behind a lasting legacy as a pioneering Indian industrialist and philanthropist.

When was this quote said by GD Birla?

G.D. Birla made this statement during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

He was addressing the Indian business community at a time when the global and domestic economy faced a massive economic crash, capital was scarce, and businesses were panicking.

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights the fundamental difference between market-driven success and genuine business capability. During an economic boom, high consumer spending, easy access to capital, and strong market demand can make almost any new venture look profitable, often masking poor management, weak business models, or inefficient operations. G.D. Birla argues that a true test of an entrepreneur’s skill, resilience, and vision only occurs during an economic depression or severe downturn.

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Ultimately, the quote serves as a powerful reminder that enduring business empires are built on foundational strength and leadership grit, not just lucky timing during prosperous times.