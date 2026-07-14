Quote of the Day by KM Birla: ‘First create jobs, and then...’   

“First create jobs, and then provide skills to people,” a quote by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

It means businesses should be built first to create demand for workers. People can then learn specific skills on the job to help the business grow.

Who is KM Birla

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Kumar Mangalam Birla (born June 14, 1967) is a prominent Indian industrialist and the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, a $67 billion multinational conglomerate. Since taking over in 1995, he has overseen immense growth, over 60 acquisitions, and expanded the group's presence to 41 countries.

Under his 30-year leadership, the group’s turnover has increased over 33 times. Key global acquisitions include Novelis (making Hindalco a global aluminium leader) and Aleris Corporation.

Born in Kolkata, India, into the Birla family, he is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the London Business School.

When was this quote said by KM Birla?

Kumar Mangalam Birla said this on June 27, 2013. He made the statement during a media interaction on the sidelines of an Aditya Birla Group annual general meeting, where he was discussing the challenges of organised retail, the depreciating Indian rupee, and national employment strategies.

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What does this quote mean?

Kumar Mangalam Birla’s quote emphasises that industrial expansion and market demand must drive the employment ecosystem, rather than focusing solely on education without economic opportunity. By prioritising job creation first, businesses and governments build the factories, corporate offices, and digital platforms necessary to sustain a workforce, thereby preventing an oversupply of certified but unemployed workers.

This macroeconomic approach relies on private sector growth and infrastructure to spark hiring, ensuring that training directly translates into immediate employment, corporate revenue, and personal income.