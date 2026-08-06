Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'By giving people the power to share, we're making the world more transparent'

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg famously wrote this statement in February 2012. It was featured in his official letter to investors, included in Facebook’s initial public offering (S-1 filing) paperwork. This occurred just before the company went public on the stock market.

What does this quote mean?

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At its core, this quote argues that personal storytelling drives global accountability. When individuals gain accessible digital tools to publish their own experiences, traditional information gatekeepers—like governments or corporations—lose their monopoly on truth.

Zuckerberg believed that a steady stream of public sharing would naturally expose injustices, bridge cultural divides, and force institutions to act more honestly. In his view, connection acts as an organic tool for social good, where a connected society inherently becomes a fairer one.