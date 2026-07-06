Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'Our philosophy is ...'

“Our philosophy is that we care about people first,” a quote by Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta.

Mark Zuckerberg uses this phrase to mean that user experience comes first. When Mark Zuckerberg makes product updates, he aims to prioritise real people.

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

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Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

He stated this during his keynote interview at the annual Facebook F8 Developer Conference on April 30, 2014. He used the phrase to explain how Facebook was shifting its focus to give users more control over their personal data and privacy.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that the safety, privacy, and trust of the everyday user must always take priority over the commercial interests of businesses and software developers. When Mark Zuckerberg shared this philosophy at the Facebook F8 Conference, he was explaining a major shift in how the platform handled user data.

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In a broader sense, the philosophy highlights that technology should serve and protect the people using it first, rather than treating those users merely as data products to be exploited.