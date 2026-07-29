Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘I have always believed that technology...’  

Who is Mukesh Ambani

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Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As of April 2026, he is recognised as the richest person in Asia and India, with a net worth estimated at approximately ₹9.8 lakh crore ($110-120 billion).

Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. He dropped out of an MBA programme at Stanford University in 1980 to return to India and assist his father in building the family business.

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications.

He also owns the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

When was this quote said by Mukesh Ambani?

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Mukesh Ambani said this in a highly publicised interview published on September 8, 2016

When asked about his personal drive and massive gamble on telecom infrastructure, he explained that he views Reliance as a technology company rather than a traditional telecom operator.

What does this quote mean?

This quote emphasises that technology is the primary engine of human evolution, shaping how societies grow, survive, and prosper. Instead of viewing technology as a mere tool for convenience, Mukesh Ambani sees it as the foundational force that pushes humanity forward.

By framing technology as an "obsession," the quote suggests that true progress requires a forward-looking mindset that embraces disruption rather than resisting it.