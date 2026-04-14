Quote of the Day by Nadir Godrej: ‘We do not need a world which...’    

“We do not need a world which is just green but need to create a 'brave new world' which is green, fair and does away with inequality,” a quote by Nadir Godrej, Chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group.

Highlighting the shift in boardroom discussions towards Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, Godrej argued that environmental initiatives alone are insufficient.

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Who is Nadir Godrej

Nadir Godrej is a prominent Indian industrialist, chemical engineer, and the current Chairperson of the Godrej Industries Group. Born in 1951, he is a member of the illustrious Godrej family and has spent nearly 50 years shaping the conglomerate's global growth.

He played a critical role in developing the group's animal feed, agricultural inputs, and chemicals businesses. He holds several patents in agricultural chemicals and surfactants. He is fluent in six languages, including French and Russian.

He is a key driver of the group's "Good & Green" strategy, which aims for carbon neutrality, zero waste to landfill, and water positivity.

For his contributions to Indo-French relations, he was awarded the Légion d’Honneur (2008) and the Ordre National du Mérite (2002) by the French government.

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When was this quote said by Nadir Godrej

Godrej made this statement on September 4, 2022, while speaking on the sidelines of a book launch in Mumbai. He emphasised that while environmental sustainability is crucial, corporate boardroom discussions must also focus equally on social justice and fairness to address rising inequality.

Godrej urged government and industry to "stop dividing the country" and focus on creating a "brave new world" that is not only green but also fair and equitable.

What does this quote mean?

Godrej’s quote serves as a call for holistic sustainability, urging that environmental efforts must be balanced with social justice and equity to be truly successful.

In addition to his 2022 comments, he has continued to advocate for “climate equity” and "purpose-driven business" throughout 2024-2026, often urging Indian industry to focus on innovation and social equity.