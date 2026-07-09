Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : ‘Even the most dishonest officer...’

“Even the most dishonest officer would want to be seen as a role model for his children,” a quote by Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys.

N.R. Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys, uses this quote to highlight a fundamental truth. Every parent wants to inspire their children.

Who is Narayana Murthy

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N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

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When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?

N.R. Narayana Murthy highlighted this idea during a public address in January 2012. He was speaking out against the rising tide of public corruption and its negative impact on Indian youth.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that imagine a mirror. When a dishonest person looks in it, they see their flaws. But when they look at their children, they want to see a clean future. They hide their bad deeds. They do this so their kids look up to them.

Ultimately, it reveals a profound psychological paradox: corrupt individuals deeply understand the value of honesty and goodness, which is why they desperately want their children to possess those virtues, even if they themselves have abandoned them for personal gain.