Quote of the Day by Rahul Bajaj: ‘We are a true, proud and an independent nation...’

“We are a true, proud and an independent nation only if we remove corruption from our country,” a quote by Rahul Bajaj, the late chairman emeritus of the auto-to-insurance conglomerate Bajaj Group.

He firmly believed that a nation's true pride and independence rely on building an honest, transparent, and fair society.

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Who was Rahul Bajaj

Rahul Bajaj (10 June 1938 – 12 February 2022) was one of India’s most iconic billionaire industrialists, corporate leaders, and philanthropists. As the long-time chairman of the Bajaj Group, he became a household name across India for putting the middle class on wheels and helping shape the country's modern economic landscape. Bajaj took the reins of Bajaj Auto in 1968. Under his leadership, the company created the iconic Chetak scooter.

The legendary "Hamara Bajaj" (Our Bajaj) advertising campaign turned his vehicles into a symbol of Indian self-reliance and middle-class aspirations.

He was widely respected for defying government restrictions to help his consumers. When rules limited his production, he risked going to jail by deliberately manufacturing extra scooters to meet the public demand and drive down pricing.

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Unlike many corporate leaders who avoided political friction, Bajaj was famous for speaking his mind directly to politicians and prime ministers. He openly critiqued economic policies, corporate corruption, and instances of government overreach.

He was awarded India’s third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, in 2001 for his massive contributions to trade and industry. He served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha (the Upper House) from 2006 to 2010.

When was this quote said by Rahul Bajaj

The late industrialist and former Bajaj Group chairman Rahul Bajaj originally made this statement on November 16, 2010, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the India Economic Summit in New Delhi.

His remarks were triggered by a statement from fellow industrialist Ratan Tata, who had publicly shared that he refused to pay a ₹15 crore bribe to a minister to launch an airline.

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What does this quote mean?

This quote means that political freedom from foreign rule is not enough to make a nation truly free or successful. When a country is held back by corruption, bribery, and dishonesty, its resources are stolen from ordinary citizens and its growth is paralyzed.

True independence and national pride can only exist when a society is built on fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for everyone. For a nation to be genuinely proud, it must completely break free from the internal traps of greed and unethical behavior, ensuring that its laws and systems serve the people rather than a corrupt few.