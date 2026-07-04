Quote of the Day by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘I'd be lying if I said I didn't like...’      

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't like the money, but that's not what motivates me,” a quote by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, an Indian billionaire investor, stock trader and Chartered Accountant.

He famously explained that what made him truly happy was "the thrill of being proved right." For him, the game was about solving a puzzle. He loved the mental challenge of finding great businesses.

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Who was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (1960-2022) was a legendary Indian billionaire investor and stock trader often referred to as the “Big Bull” of India or the “Indian Warren Buffett”. He was a qualified Chartered Accountant who transformed a modest ₹5,000 investment in 1985 into a multibillion-dollar portfolio.

At the time of his passing in August 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5.80 billion, making him one of the richest people in India. Shortly before his death, he co-founded Akasa Air, a low-cost Indian airline.

His portfolio was famous for long-term “multibagger” stocks, most notably Titan Company, where his early bet grew 400x over two decades.

He was a steadfast optimist regarding India's economic growth, famously stating, “The future of India is brighter than the sun”.

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When was this quote said by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala?

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said this in August 2012 during an exclusive, wide-ranging interview at his trading desk in Nariman Point, Mumbai.

During the interview—while relaxing with smokes, snacks, and a bottle of scotch amidst five active market price screens—he reflected on his massive wealth, stating that both riches and fame are transitory before delivering that iconic quote.

What does this quote mean?

This quote highlights that true excellence and long-term success come from internal passion rather than external rewards. While Rakesh Jhunjhunwala openly admits that he appreciates and enjoys the immense financial wealth he has accumulated, he clarifies that money itself is not the engine driving his actions. Instead, his primary motivation is the intellectual challenge of the stock market.

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Beyond the world of finance, the quote serves as a powerful philosophy for career and personal growth. It suggests that while financial security is a desirable outcome, it should not be the sole purpose of your labour.