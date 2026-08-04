Who was Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He was widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

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When was this quote said by Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata shared this reflection during an extensive interview in April 2011, just over a year before he initially stepped down as the Chairman of Tata Sons.

At the time, he was 73 years old and looking back at his decades-long career. During the same conversation, he also famously mentioned that he wished he could be 20 years younger—not to hold onto power, but to see a vibrant, modern India continue to grow.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that true maturity changes how you view the world, trading strict rule-following for a gentler, more understanding approach to life and people. When we are young, our pride and lack of experience often make us see things in black and white, causing us to demand perfection and fight to be right at all costs.

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However, Ratan Tata suggests that as you grow older, your ego naturally softens and you stop trying to control every outcome. You begin to understand that people make mistakes, rules have exceptions, and maintaining meaningful relationships is far more important than winning arguments.