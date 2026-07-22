Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'I think there are many...' 

"I think there are many honest businessmen. There are many that bend. I am happy that I have not bent,” a powerful quote by Ratan Tata, reminds us of the importance of passion and value.

He is widely revered as the gold standard of ethical leadership, blending massive business success with profound philanthropy and integrity.

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Who was Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He was widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

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When was this quote said by Ratan Tata?

Ratan Tata made this statement during a CNN International interview broadcast on April 13, 2011. He was speaking with CNN correspondent Sara Sidner. The interview took place during a challenging period for the Indian corporate sector, amidst a series of highly publicised political and corporate corruption controversies (specifically the 2G spectrum telecom scandal)

What does this quote mean?

The quote reflects Ratan Tata's core philosophy that financial success should never come at the cost of personal or corporate integrity. By stating that many business leaders "bend," he acknowledges the intense pressure to compromise values—such as paying bribes or cutting ethical corners—to navigate complex regulatory systems.

Additionally, the quote highlights the existence of an honest corporate ecosystem despite widespread corruption. By asserting that "there are many honest businessmen," Tata defends the reputation of the broader business community, refusing to let the actions of a corrupt few define the entire industry.