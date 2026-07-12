Quote of the Day by Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: ‘Dear founders, certainty is a myth...’ 

“Dear founders, certainty is a myth. Most of you know about my 9 failed businesses before Vedanta. But what you don’t know is that at the time, I truly believed every one of those would succeed,” a timeless quote by Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited.

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Agarwal detailed how his early investments in a paper mill, a multiplex venture, and an aluminium foil plant all resulted in painful financial mistakes before he eventually established Vedanta.

Who is Anil Agarwal?

Anil Agarwal is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a global natural resources conglomerate. Often referred to as "India's Metal King," he built his fortune from a small scrap metal business into a company with a major presence in zinc, aluminium, oil & gas, and power, with an estimated net worth of over $4 billion.

He significantly expanded his business by acquiring public sector companies like Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) and Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in the early 2000s.

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Agarwal has pledged 75% of his wealth for social good, focusing on healthcare, nutrition, women and child development, and animal welfare.

When was this quote said

He published the advice as a message directed toward aspiring entrepreneurs across his official social media channels, including his LinkedIn Post and Instagram Profile. In the full text, he detailed how his early investments in a paper mill, a multiplex venture, and an aluminium foil plant all resulted in painful financial mistakes before he eventually established Vedanta.

What does this quote mean?

Anil Agarwal’s message highlights the paradox of entrepreneurship: a founder must possess absolute, almost delusional conviction in their venture’s success, even though the market offers no guarantees. When he admits that he genuinely believed all nine of his failed businesses would succeed, he is debunking the myth that successful entrepreneurs possess a unique foresight that protects them from mistakes.

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From a practical business standpoint, his statement reframes failure not as a permanent personal defeat, but as a necessary operational expense and a tool for data collection. Every failed venture—whether it was his early paper mill or his aluminum foil plant—served as a real-world classroom that taught him the nuances of cash flow, supply chains, and market demand.