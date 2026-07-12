Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
trends
Quote of the Day by Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: ‘Dear founders, certainty is a myth...’ 

Quote of the Day by Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: ‘Dear founders, certainty is a myth...’ 

Agarwal argued that rather than concentrating wealth entirely in private corporate groups, the Indian government should offer equity to the broader public while capping individual private stakes to ensure a democratic distribution of national wealth.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Vedanta's Anil Agarwal: ‘Dear founders, certainty is a myth...’ Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal

“Dear founders, certainty is a myth. Most of you know about my 9 failed businesses before Vedanta. But what you don’t know is that at the time, I truly believed every one of those would succeed,” a timeless quote by Anil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Agarwal detailed how his early investments in a paper mill, a multiplex venture, and an aluminium foil plant all resulted in painful financial mistakes before he eventually established Vedanta.

Who is Anil Agarwal?  

Anil Agarwal is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited, a global natural resources conglomerate. Often referred to as "India's Metal King," he built his fortune from a small scrap metal business into a company with a major presence in zinc, aluminium, oil & gas, and power, with an estimated net worth of over $4 billion.

He significantly expanded his business by acquiring public sector companies like Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) and Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) in the early 2000s.  

Advertisement

Agarwal has pledged 75% of his wealth for social good, focusing on healthcare, nutrition, women and child development, and animal welfare.  

When was this quote said  

He published the advice as a message directed toward aspiring entrepreneurs across his official social media channels, including his LinkedIn Post and Instagram Profile. In the full text, he detailed how his early investments in a paper mill, a multiplex venture, and an aluminium foil plant all resulted in painful financial mistakes before he eventually established Vedanta.

What does this quote mean?    

Anil Agarwal’s message highlights the paradox of entrepreneurship: a founder must possess absolute, almost delusional conviction in their venture’s success, even though the market offers no guarantees. When he admits that he genuinely believed all nine of his failed businesses would succeed, he is debunking the myth that successful entrepreneurs possess a unique foresight that protects them from mistakes.

Advertisement

From a practical business standpoint, his statement reframes failure not as a permanent personal defeat, but as a necessary operational expense and a tool for data collection. Every failed venture—whether it was his early paper mill or his aluminum foil plant—served as a real-world classroom that taught him the nuances of cash flow, supply chains, and market demand.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 12, 2026 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today