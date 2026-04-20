Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘No matter how great the talent or...’     

“No matter how great the talent or efforts, some things just take time. You can't produce a baby in one month by getting nine women pregnant,” said Warren Buffett to explain the acquisition of ABC by Capital Cities, a $3.5 billion deal Berkshire helped finance.

Who is Warren Buffet

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.

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He also stood out for his long-term investment philosophy, often summarised by his preference for buying “wonderful companies at fair prices” and holding them indefinitely.

Buffett’s influence went well beyond returns. He championed the idea that immense wealth comes with a responsibility to give back — something he practiced through his philanthropy and the Giving Pledge

When was this quote said by Warren Buffet

Buffett used this analogy in reference to Capital Cities' $3.5 billion acquisition of ABC in 1985, which Berkshire financed, emphasising that major business undertakings and growth require time and patience, rather than immediate results.

It is often cited as a cornerstone of his philosophy regarding long-term investing, suggesting that quality growth cannot be rushed simply by increasing resources.

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What does this quote mean?

Buffett was setting expectations for shareholders, warning that the financial benefits of the massive merger would be "unexciting" for the first few years.

He emphasised his commitment to long-term patience, noting that Berkshire was willing to wait a decade or more for value to mature — which it eventually did when the combined company sold to Disney for $19 billion in 1995.