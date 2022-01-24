R-Day 2022: DMRC issues update on Delhi metro services; check timings here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Monday that services on the Yellow Line would be partially regulated on Wednesday, January 26 on account of the Republic Day celebrations.

Sharing the update on Twitter, DMRC explained that this is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day 2022 celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police.

On Yellow Line - 2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli), entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro station will remain closed from the start of revenue services till 12:00 Noon on January 26, DMRC stated.

The metro corporation explained that on Republic Day, the Central Secretariat metro station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6.

It added that the entry and exit points at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 am to 12:00 Noon on January 26.

The DMRC has also stated that all metro parking lots will remain closed from 6:00 am on January 25 to 2:00 pm on January 26, 2022. "This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangement," it wrote on Twitter.

It shared that on the occasion of Beating Retreat i.e January 29 (Saturday), metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Yellow Line will not be available from 02.00 PM to 06.30 PM.

However, interchange of passengers from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat Metro station during this period. Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has stated people attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function.

