Raazi box office collection day 3: Analysts predict Alia Bhatt-starrer to cross Rs 25 crore-mark in first weekend

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has kicked off its first week on the box office on a strong note. Raazi earned Rs 7.53 crore on Friday, and this increased by almost 50 per cent to bring in a second day box office collection of Rs 11.30 crore. The The film has collected a total of Rs 18.83 crore in first two days and the figure is expected to cross the Rs 25 crore-mark by the end of this weekend, as per market analysts.
In a tweet, box office expert Girish Johar estimated Raazi to collect in Rs 25-27 crore by the end of its first weekend. Another market analyst, Taran Adarsh, said in a tweet earlier today that Raazi is expected to earn over Rs 30 crore in the first weekend.
"#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN... Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat... The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz... Expected to collect ? 31 cr+ in its opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: ? 18.83 cr. India biz."
