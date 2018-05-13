Raazi box office collection day 3: Analysts predict Alia Bhatt-starrer to cross Rs 25 crore-mark in first weekend

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has kicked off its first week on the box office on a strong note. Raazi earned Rs 7.53 crore on Friday, and this increased by almost 50 per cent to bring in a second day box office collection of Rs 11.30 crore. The The film has collected a total of Rs 18.83 crore in first two days and the figure is expected to cross the Rs 25 crore-mark by the end of this weekend, as per market analysts.

In a tweet, box office expert Girish Johar estimated Raazi to collect in Rs 25-27 crore by the end of its first weekend. Another market analyst, Taran Adarsh, said in a tweet earlier today that Raazi is expected to earn over Rs 30 crore in the first weekend.

#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN... Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat... The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz... Expected to collect 31 cr+ in its opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: 18.83 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 13, 2018

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi tells the story of a 19-year old girl Sehmat who takes on a mission to pass on classified information from Pakistan, critical to help India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film has her mother Soni Razdan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat in other significant roles. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.