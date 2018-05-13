scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Raazi box office collection day 3: Analysts predict Alia Bhatt-starrer to cross Rs 25 crore-mark in first weekend

Raazi earned over Rs 18 crore in the first two days and is estimated to cross Rs 25 crore-mark in box office collections, according to marker analysts.

Alia Bhatt in a still from the movie Raazi. Image: Twitter Alia Bhatt in a still from the movie Raazi. Image: Twitter

Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi has kicked off its first week on the box office on a strong note. Raazi earned Rs 7.53 crore on Friday, and this increased by almost 50 per cent to bring in a second day box office collection of Rs 11.30 crore. The The film has collected a total of Rs 18.83 crore in first two days and the figure is expected to cross the Rs 25 crore-mark by the end of this weekend, as per market analysts.

In a tweet, box office expert Girish Johar estimated Raazi to collect in Rs 25-27 crore by the end of its first weekend. Another market analyst, Taran Adarsh, said in a tweet earlier today that Raazi is expected to earn over Rs 30 crore in the first weekend.

"#Raazi continues its SPLENDID RUN... Witnesses 50.07% growth on Sat... The SUPER-STRONG word of mouth is translating into SUPER-SOLID biz... Expected to collect ? 31 cr+ in its opening weekend... Fri 7.53 cr, Sat 11.30 cr. Total: ? 18.83 cr. India biz."


Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi tells the story of a 19-year old girl Sehmat who takes on a mission to pass on classified information from Pakistan, critical to help India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film has her mother Soni Razdan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat in other significant roles. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

 

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos