Rahul Gandhi issued ordinary passport valid for 3 years ahead of US tour

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received a new ordinary passport on Sunday, two days after a local court granted its no objection to the new passport.

The passport office notified Gandhi that he would be issued the passport on Sunday morning, and the Congress leader received the same in the afternoon, sources told PTI.

Earlier this year, Gandhi was disqualified as a member of parliament following a conviction and two-year sentence by a Gujarat court. Gandhi had made a remark on the “Modi” surname, which landed him in a defamation case. Following his disqualification as a member of parliament, Gandhi had to surrender his old diplomatic passport. Gandhi then applied for an ordinary passport.

Gandhi is set to travel to the United States on Monday for a three-city tour, beginning in San Francisco, where he is scheduled to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University. The Congress leader will also address a press conference and have meetings with the lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC.

On this tour, Gandhi is expected to meet the Indian diaspora in the country as well. He is also expected to meet prominent personalities involved in Wall Street, Universities and other think tanks. Gandhi will conclude his tour with a public gathering at the Javits Center in New York on June 4.

A Delhi court granted Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate for the issuance of an 'ordinary passport' following an objection from Subramaniam Swamy, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The passport will be for a duration of three years instead of ten.

The court took note of the fact that the National Herald case is currently at the stage of cross-examination of the complainant during pre-charge evidence. It stated that Rahul Gandhi had been regularly appearing before the court and did not cause any delay or obstruction in the proceedings.