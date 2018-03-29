Railways announces 20,000 more jobs; application details to come in May

The Indian Railways, which has been recruiting aggressively to fill the 90,000 vacant posts, has declared to hire 20,000 more hands under one of the largest recruitment drives in the country. According to a notification by the ministry, the existing 90,000 vacancies in the sector has been increased to 110,000. The advertisement to fill up forms and other details will be made public in May.

The new vacancies will include 9,000 posts for sub-inspectors and constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), 11,000 posts for assistant loco pilots and technicians. Around 50% seats will be will be reserved for women.

The world's fourth largest rail network had launched a massive recruitment drive on February 10 asking candidates to fill up online application forms for 90,000 posts. The Railway Recruitment Board wants to fill up 62,907 Group D and 26,502 Group C posts. Candidates were required to visit the official website of the recruitment board or could log on to indianrailways.gov.in to download the forms. Online applications will close on March 31, 2018.

Till Tuesday, the department had received over 2 crore applications for the 89,409 vacant posts. The test will be conducted in April or May 2018.

The examination for the Group C and D posts will be held in 15 languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu, to ensure candidates across India can appear without any language barrier. The candidates can select a language of their choice from the drop-down menu for the written test. The final dates are yet to be finalised.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit

The candidate should be in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years for General category

For OBCs, it is 33 years

The upper-age limit for SC/ST is 35 years

Application fee

Rs 500: For UR/OBC male

Rs 250: For SC/ST/PWD and women candidates

Academic Qualification

A passing certificate of Class 10th or ITI from institutions recognised by National Council for Vocational Training or state-level

Any equivalent National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by NCVT

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 18,000 per month + allowances as per 7th CPC Level 1.

Recently, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had stressed on improving the services, travel safety, electrification and modernisation of the Indian Railways using new technology. The new openings will be a step towards achieving the new-age Railways.