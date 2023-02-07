Railways passengers will soon be able to order food via WhatsApp; check details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday announced that passengers will soon be able to order food through a WhatsApp number.

WhatsApp communication for e-catering services will be implemented on selected trains and passengers first, an official statement read. Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains.

Currently, the IRCTC is delivering meals on certain routes through WhatsApp number +91 8750001323. It is now planning to extend the service to other trains.

The implementation of e-catering services through WhatsApp was envisaged in two phases.

The first phase has already been implemented. Under this, a business WhatsApp number sends a message to the customers booking e-ticket for opting in e-catering services by clicking on www.ecatering.irctc.co.in.

They are then enabled to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations enroute directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even requiring to download the App.

The next phase is when the interactive WhatsApp meal booking and delivery are planned.

Under this, the WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI-powered chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and book meals for them.

The IRCTC has started e-catering services through a specially developed website www.catering.irctc.co.in as well its e-catering app 'Food on Track'.

Currently, approximately 50,000 meals are being served in a day to the customers through IRCTC's e-catering services enabled through its website as well as app.

(With PTI inputs)

