Railways to run Rajdhani Express with upgraded Tejas smart coaches; check out new features

Railways announced on Monday that it will start running its Rajdhani Express trains with newly upgraded Tejas smart sleeper coaches attached to them. These smart coaches have been added to the Mumbai Rajdhani Express train, which started its maiden journey on July 19, 2021.

"The existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai - New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious & premium trains of WR(Western Railways) have been replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches," a Railways statement said. Two such Tejas type sleeper coach rakes are ready to run as Rajdhani Express. Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which are the first of their kind to be introduced over Indian Railways.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort, according to the railways. The "bright golden-hued" smart coaches aim to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

These smart coaches are equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) which has been provided with GSM connectivity that reports to a remote server. The PICCU will store WSP data, CCTV recording,. It will also record data from toilet odour sensors, panic switch, other items integrated with fire detection, alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor and energy meter.

With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long-distance journey, is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers, the release said.

The Tejas type sleeper coaches are manufactured at Modern Coach Factory (MCF). They are expected to gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over the Indian Railways network.

Additional smart features:

PA/PIS (Passenger Announcement/Passenger Information System): Two LCDs inside each coach display vital journey related information to the passengers such as the next station, distance remaining, expected time of arrival, delay and safety related messages.

Digital destination board: Flush type LED Digital Destination Board has been installed on each coach by splitting the displayed data into two rows. The first row displays Train number and Coach type while second row displays scrolling text of destination and intermediate station in multiple languages.

Security & Surveillance monitoring: Six nos. of cameras are fitted in each coach which gives live recording. CCTV cameras with day night vision capability, Facial recognition even in low light condition, Network Video Recorder are provided.

Automatic Plug Door: All main entrance doors are centralized controlled by Guard. Train will not start until all doors are closed.

Fire Alarm, Detection and Suppression system: All coaches are provided with Automatic Fire Alarm and Detection System. The Pantry and Power Cars have automatic fire suppression system in case detected.

Emergency Talk back for medical or security emergency

Improved Toilet Unit: Provided with anti-graffiti coating, Gel coated shelf, New design dustbin, Door latch activated light, Engagement display.

Toilet Occupancy Sensor: Automatically displays the toilet occupancy inside each coach

Panic Button in Lavatories: Fitted in each lavatory, in case of any emergency.

Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration (TASI): Two nos. of Toilet Annunciation Sensor Integration are fitted in each coach which will relay dos and don'ts announcement in the lavatories, whenever it is engaged.

Bio-Vacuum Toilet system: Provides improved hygiene condition in the toilet due to improved flushing and also save water per flush.

Stainless Steel Under-frame: Complete under-frame is of austenitic stainless steel (SS 201LN) which increases life of the coach because of reduced corrosion.

Air Suspension Bogies: Provided with Air Spring Suspension in bogies to improve passenger comfort and ride quality of these coaches.

On Board condition monitoring system for Bearing, Wheel, to improve safety

HVAC - Air quality measurement for Air Conditioning system

Water level sensor to indicate water availability on real time basis

Textured Exterior PVC Film: Exterior is provided with textured PVC film.

Improved interiors: Seats and berths having fire - resistant silicon foam, provide better comfort and safety to passengers.

Roller Blind on window: Instead of curtains roller blinds provided for easy sanitisation.

Mobile Charging points: Provided for each passenger

Berth reading light: Provided for each passenger.

Upper berth climbing arrangement: Convenient upper berth arrangement.

