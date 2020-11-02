Rajasthan to be first state to make masks mandatory under law

Rajasthan government is planning to make a law on wearing face mask mandatory to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Last week, CM Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government introduced an amendment bill regarding this. If the Bill gets the nod in the state assembly then Rajasthan will become the first state in the country to enact a law for making masks mandatory.

A new clause in Section 4 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 has been inserted, which proposes to prohibit the movement of people at public places without properly covering mouth and nose with a face mask or cover. The statement of the Bill said, health experts all over the world are of the opinion that the use of a mask can help control the spread of COVID-19 considerably and save lives of millions.

Additionally, the Gehlot government in Rajasthan has decided to ban the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has directed strict action against the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the state and polluting vehicles.

According to the Health Ministry data, Rajasthan added 153 new cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. The state's active cases count stands at 15,255 and fatalities have climbed to 1,917.

Also read: BT Insight: 2020 AUM growth in ETFs not worth the hype; should you invest?

Also read: Tata Steel white collar employees to shift from WFH mode to work-from-anywhere