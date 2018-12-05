Rajinikanth's 2.0 box office collections to go wild! Film will release in 56,000 screens in China

After a solid start at home and across major countries like the United States and the United Kingdom, superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is all set to break records in China. 2.0's production company, Lyca Productions, confirmed on Tuesday that the film will release in as many as 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens across China. Of this, 47,000 screens will release the film in the 3D format.

If the 2.0 producers are able to achieve this feat, the Thalaivar film will be the first foreign language film to have the 3D release on such a wide scale.

"Lyca Productions Pvt Ltd is proud to associate with HY media, one of China's most prominent production and distribution companies, for the Chinese release of 2.0, the magnum opus of Director Shankar, starring pan-Asian Superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar," a statement from the company said.

HY Media has collaborated with major Hollywood studios such as Sony, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros, Universal and Disney.

On its sixth day, 2.0 is still running strong in both Indian as well as international markets. The film has proven to be a blockbuster at both regional and national level. The film has raked in more than Rs 450 crore worldwide in six days and is nearing the much-coveted club of Rs 500 crore.

In India, 2.0 has made Rs 337 crore, while it brought in Rs 114 crore from the international market.

Rajinikanth's 2.0 has made Rs 14.1 crore in Kerala so far. In Chennai, 2.0 becomes the highest-grosser of Rajinikanth so far with a collection of Rs 12.58 crore. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 2.0 will overtake Kabali after the coming weekend. The Hindi version of 2.0 has also fared much better than what was initially expected.

Edited by Manoj Sharma