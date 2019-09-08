Ram Jethmalani passes away: Leaders across political spectrum pay tributes to eminent lawyer and former minister

Veteran lawyer and noted Parliamentarian Ram Jethmalani passed away early on Sunday morning at his Delhi Akbar road Residence. He was 95 years old and would have turned 96 on the 14th of this month.

Political leaders from across the spectrum paid tributes to the noted Parliamentarian.

Recollecting the contributions of Jethmalani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament.

In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament. He was witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject. pic.twitter.com/8fItp9RyTk - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2019

It is notable that Ram Jethamalani was also the first person to endorse now Narendra Modi's candidature as Prime Minister.

"One of the best aspects of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji was the ability to speak his mind. And, he did so without any fear. During the dark days of the Emergency, his fortitude and fight for public liberties will be remembered. Helping the needy was an integral part of his persona," PM wrote on Twitter.

"He consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and many other political leaders went to Jethmalani's house to pay last respects to the veteran lawyer.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to veteran lawyer and former Union Minister #RamJethmalani. He passed away this morning at the age of 95. pic.twitter.com/20mdhfZwPE - ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

Jethmalani will always be remembered for his vast knowledge on legal affairs, said Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that his passing away is an irreparable loss to the entire legal community.

Paid last respects to Shri Ram Jethmalani ji at his residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Nmn85ZUg4u - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 8, 2019

"Deeply pained to know about the passing away of India's veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Shri Ram Jethmalani ji. In him we have not only lost a distinguished lawyer but also a great human who was full of life," he twitted.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was saddened by passing of Ram Jethmalani, former Union minister and a veteran lawyer. He was known to express his views on public issues with his characteristic eloquence. The nation has lost a distinguished jurist, a person of great erudition and intellect.

Reacting to Jethmalani's demise, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Sorry to hear about the passing away of an outstanding criminal lawyer and an outspoken politician Ram Jethmalani ji. Condolences to his family members and followers. Om Shanti."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Ram Jethmalani's name will be written in golden words in legal history. "Extremely saddened at the passing away of legendary lawyer Ram Jethmalani ji," the Delhi CM wrote on Twitter.

"An institution in himself, he shaped criminal law in post-independence India. His void would never be filled and his name will be written in golden words in legal history. RIP Ram sir," he said.

Indian National Congress Party took to Twitter to pay tribute to former union minister Ram Jethmalani.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also extended condolences on the passing away of former union minister Ram Jethmalani. She extended her condolences to his family and friends," it twitted.

"We are saddenden by the loss of former Union Minister & veteran lawyer Shri Ram Jethmalani. Our thoughts & prayers are with this family today," it added.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also expressed condolences and praised the way Jethmalani handled his legal cases.

"Deeply condole the passing away of the veteran lawyer and former Law Minister Ram Jethmalani. His brilliance, eloquence, powerful advocacy and sound understanding of law will remain a worthy example in legal profession. My profound condolences," Prasad said.

Remembering Ram Jethmalini, senior lawyers Indira Jaising said that we belonged to the same town Shikurpur Sind. "We had a common dream, to see India and Pakastan friends , that was his unfinished agenda , he was there for every one who needed him including Afzal Guru. Our politics differed but we loved each other RIP," she twitted.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also paid tribute to Ram Jethmalani. "Saddened at the passing away of esteemed lawyer and former Union Minister Ram Jethmalani Ji. We used to often meet when I visited Delhi. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she said.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar