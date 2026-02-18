Range Rovers, Audi, Defender: This Kerala group just gifted 47 cars to employees to celebrate 30 years

It was a celebration with a difference as HiLITE Group marked 30 years of its journey by gifting 47 cars worth Rs 20 crore to its employees, calling it a tribute to the people behind its growth.

The cars—ranging from luxury models such as Range Rover, Audi Q8 and Land Rover Defender to popular SUVs including the Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kylaq—were handed over as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Advertisement

At the same event, the Group unveiled an ambitious 50 million square feet expansion plan across Kerala by 2030.

The company said the expansion is expected to generate over two lakh jobs in the state.

The roadmap includes IT parks, commercial hubs and integrated urban ecosystems, aimed at placing Kerala more firmly on the global investment and business map.

“For three decades, we have focused on building the finer sides of Kerala. Our vision is to create aspirational spaces that stand the test of time,” said P. Sulaiman, Chairman, HiLITE Group.

“The scale we are announcing today reflects our confidence in Kerala’s future,” said Ajil Muhammed, CEO, HiLITE Group.

“Our projects are designed to elevate Kerala’s position in the global economy while strengthening local opportunities,” he added.

Advertisement

Founded in 1996, the Group has developed several landmark projects, including Focus Mall, described as Kerala’s first organised retail space, and HiLITE Malls in Calicut and Thrissur. Ten more malls are currently under development across the state.

At HiLITE City, where the Group has around 10,000 employees, it is developing what is set to become one of the largest World Trade Center projects.

The project will span 12.5 million square feet, with an estimated investment of $680 million.