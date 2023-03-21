Ranveer Singh topples Virat Kohli to become India's most valued celebrity of 2022, Allu Arjun among top 20: Report

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has surpassed cricketer Virat Kohli to become the most valued celebrity of 2022 with a brand value of $181.7 million, revealed a report by corporate investigation and risk consulting firm Kroll.

This year, Singh has dethroned cricketer Virat Kohli, who was on top position for five consecutive years, said a report, titled “Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2022: Beyond the Mainstream”.

Ace cricketer Kohli came in second position with a brand value of $176.9 million and Akshay Kumar remained steady at the third position with a brand value of $153.6 million.

Meanwhile, South Indian stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna made it to the list of India’s top 25 most valued celebrities for the first time. Allu Arjun ranked 20th with a brand value of $31.4 million, while Rashmika Mandanna ranked 25th with a brand value of $25.3 million.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra debuted with a brand value of $26.5 million at No. 23.

Former cricketer MS Dhoni stood at sixth position with a brand value of over $80 million. Besides him, Sachin Tendulkar also made inroads to the top-10 club in 2022, ranking eighth with a brand value of $73.6 million.

Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll said, “The theme of this year’s study is “Beyond the Mainstream,” which recognizes the ascent of sports stars as well as South Indian stars as strong brand endorsers.”

“2022 has been the second successful year for South Indian movies at the box office, resulting in many Tollywood faces being sought after in the advertising and media industry nationally,” he added.

“Further, with a splendid performance at the Olympics followed by the Commonwealth Games, Indian sports stars continue to bag several marquee endorsements, benefiting because of lower competition from Bollywood stars with limited box office collection.”

Notably, the aggregate brand value of the top 25 celebrities is estimated to be $1.6 billion in 2022, a 29.1 per cent rise from 2021.

Also Read: ‘Sell this flight on Olx’: Frustrated passenger shares pics of broken, battered SpiceJet seats

