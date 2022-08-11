Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada among first players to join RIL’s MI Cape Town

Reliance Industries’ latest franchise ‘MI Cape Town’ has named its first group of players in the squad for Cricket South Africa T20 league. The company said that the players will adorn the iconic blue and gold colours, that symbolise the Mumbai Indian franchise.

The first group in the squad includes Kagiso Rabada from South Africa, Dewald Brevis (uncapped) from South Africa, Rashid Khan from Afghanistan, Sam Curran from England, and Liam Livingstone from England.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, said, “With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy - having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam, to the #OneFamily and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with - playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world.”

The company added that the players have been identified based on their consistent performers over the years, along with Brevis who had a breakthrough season with Mumbai Indians in 2022.

Earlier this week, Reliance unveiled the name and brand identity of MI Emirates in UAE’s International League T20 and MI Cape Town in Cricket South Africa T20 League.

RIL Director Nita Ambani welcomed the franchises and said, “For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!”

