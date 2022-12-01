Rashtrapati Bhavan opens up for public from today: All you need to know about days, timings, price

From December 1, Rashtrapati Bhavan has opened up for the public for five days a week. The President's official residence will be accessible to the public on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, it will remain closed on gazetted holidays.

Guided tours of the Rashtrapati Bhavan main building (Circuit 1) will be available to the public between Wednesday to Sunday. Circuit 1 includes Main Building, Forecourt, Reception, Navachara, Banquet Hall, Upper Loggia, Lutyens Grand Stairs, Guest Wing, Ashok Hall, North Drawing Room, Long Drawing Room, Library, Durbar Hall, Lord Buddha Statue.

Meanwhile, Circuit 2, which includes the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will be open for six days between Tuesday to Sunday. All circuits will remain closed on gazetted holidays.

Visitors will be allowed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan between 10 am to 4 pm. As for registration, a charge of Rs 50 per visitor per Circuit will be levied. Visitors below the age of eight years will be exempt from the payment of registration charges.

Moreover, every Saturday, people will also be able to witness the change of guard ceremony at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan from 8 am to 9 am.

Rashtrapati Bhavan was the creation of architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It was Edwin Lutyens who conceptualised the H shaped building, covering an area of five acres on a 330-acre estate. This mansion has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kilometres of corridors and 190 acres of garden area.

Also Read: G20 India: India to assume G20 presidency from today; 100 monuments to be illuminated