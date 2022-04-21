Ready to move on from Twitter? Here’s how you create your Mastodon account

We had, earlier, told you about Twitter’s decentralised alternative called Mastodon. Ever since Elon Musk bought 9.2 per cent of Twitter’s shares and then put in “an offer” to buy Twitter entirely, this decentralised, open-source microblogging platform has seen a renewed spike in popularity with many users creating their accounts there.
If you are one of those people who are quite fed up with the Twitter drama and want to try a different platform, Mastodon just might be the solution.
In case you don’t know what Mastodon is, you can read our report here. Mastodon is available on both the App Store and the Play Store for free and signing up for it is free as well.
Next, just follow these steps:
And you are good to go. If you’ve been looking to take a break from Twitter, this just might be the best way out.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today