Ready to move on from Twitter? Here’s how you create your Mastodon account

We had, earlier, told you about Twitter’s decentralised alternative called Mastodon. Ever since Elon Musk bought 9.2 per cent of Twitter’s shares and then put in “an offer” to buy Twitter entirely, this decentralised, open-source microblogging platform has seen a renewed spike in popularity with many users creating their accounts there.

If you are one of those people who are quite fed up with the Twitter drama and want to try a different platform, Mastodon just might be the solution.

In case you don’t know what Mastodon is, you can read our report here. Mastodon is available on both the App Store and the Play Store for free and signing up for it is free as well.

Next, just follow these steps:

Open the Mastodon app or go to the official Mastodon website and click on “Get Started”.

Next you will be asked to select a server from “category”. The Category section includes interest areas like Art, Technology, Food, etc.

Then you need to select your preferred language.

Once you pick the language, a list of servers will appear on the screen following the language and categories you have picked. You need to click on “Join” for the server of your choice.

Post this you will have to fill in details like a username, your email ID, set up a password, etc.

Click on “Sign up” once all the details are filled.

Finally, you will be sent a mail at the email address you’ve added. You will need to verify that email by clicking on the link sent in the email.

And you are good to go. If you’ve been looking to take a break from Twitter, this just might be the best way out.