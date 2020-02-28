'Real Iron Man not the Marvel character': Anand Mahindra visits Statue of Unity

Anand Mahindra visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat today and shared pictures on Twitter.

"For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man-not the Marvel character!" he wrote about the statue.

For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Mannot the Marvel character! pic.twitter.com/HKdDvSRgS1 anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020 He also shared a picture of the statue and captioned it 'No words necessary...'. No words necessary... pic.twitter.com/iGXM3YeHVK anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020

The Statue of Unity is a 182 meters tall statue of Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhai Patel' in Gujarat. He is also often referred to as the Iron Man of India.

Anand Mahindra is in Gujarat to attend the 6th India Ideas Conclave organised by India Organisation.

