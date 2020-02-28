'Real Iron Man not the Marvel character': Anand Mahindra visits Statue of Unity

Anand Mahindra visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat today and shared pictures on Twitter.
"For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man-not the Marvel character!" he wrote about the statue.
For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Mannot the Marvel character! pic.twitter.com/HKdDvSRgS1anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020
He also shared a picture of the statue and captioned it 'No words necessary...'.
No words necessary... pic.twitter.com/iGXM3YeHVKanand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020
Anand Mahindra is in Gujarat to attend the 6th India Ideas Conclave organised by India Organisation.
Also Read: Another blow to India's auto sector! This time due to coronavirus
Also Read: Slowdown over? GDP growth rises 4.7% in December quarter
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today