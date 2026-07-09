Real-life Spider-Man! Bhiwandi man helps stranded commuters amid Maharashtra floods

As relentless monsoon rain battered parts of Maharashtra, a local resident dressed as Spider-Man emerged as an unlikely hero on the waterlogged streets of Bhiwandi, helping stranded commuters navigate flooded roads and clearing stagnant water. The heartwarming act has gone viral on social media, with many praising the man for stepping in when civic assistance had yet to arrive.

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The man, identified as Shadab, was seen directing traffic, assisting motorists through waterlogged stretches, and helping remove accumulated rainwater after heavy showers flooded several parts of Bhiwandi in Thane district. The flooding had slowed traffic, submerged potholes, and created dangerous conditions for commuters.

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Speaking to ANI, Shadab said he decided to act after noticing that municipal authorities had not reached the affected area.

"I noticed that the municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water," Shadab told ANI.

Explaining why he chose the iconic superhero costume, he added:

"Inspired by how Spider-Man helps people and saves lives in the movies, I decided to do the same in real life, helping others and clearing away the stagnant water," he said.

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The ANI video showed Shadab, dressed head-to-toe in a Spider-Man suit, guiding vehicles through flooded roads while interacting with residents. His efforts quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users hailing him as a "real-life superhero" for lending a helping hand during the monsoon chaos.

#WATCH | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra | A local, Shadab, dressed as 'Spider-Man ', assists traffic movement amid waterlogging in Bhiwandi. pic.twitter.com/kFqPOaYgWx — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026

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The incident comes as Maharashtra remains on high alert following heavy rainfall that has triggered flooding, waterlogging, and landslides across several districts. State authorities have asked district administrations to remain vigilant as the India Meteorological Department continues to forecast heavy rain in parts of the state.