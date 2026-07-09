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Real-life Spider-Man! Bhiwandi man helps stranded commuters amid Maharashtra floods

Real-life Spider-Man! Bhiwandi man helps stranded commuters amid Maharashtra floods

The man, identified as Shadab, was seen directing traffic, assisting motorists through waterlogged stretches, and helping remove accumulated rainwater after heavy showers flooded several parts of Bhiwandi in Thane district

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026 3:53 PM IST
Real-life Spider-Man! Bhiwandi man helps stranded commuters amid Maharashtra floodsMaharashtra man becomes Spider-Man to help commuters stranded on flooded road (Photos: ANI)

As relentless monsoon rain battered parts of Maharashtra, a local resident dressed as Spider-Man emerged as an unlikely hero on the waterlogged streets of Bhiwandi, helping stranded commuters navigate flooded roads and clearing stagnant water. The heartwarming act has gone viral on social media, with many praising the man for stepping in when civic assistance had yet to arrive.

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The man, identified as Shadab, was seen directing traffic, assisting motorists through waterlogged stretches, and helping remove accumulated rainwater after heavy showers flooded several parts of Bhiwandi in Thane district. The flooding had slowed traffic, submerged potholes, and created dangerous conditions for commuters.

READ THIS: Mumbai, Pune rain: Why Mumbai's extreme rainfall is no longer just about El Niño as climate risks intensify

Speaking to ANI, Shadab said he decided to act after noticing that municipal authorities had not reached the affected area.

"I noticed that the municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water," Shadab told ANI.
Explaining why he chose the iconic superhero costume, he added:

"Inspired by how Spider-Man helps people and saves lives in the movies, I decided to do the same in real life, helping others and clearing away the stagnant water," he said.

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The ANI video showed Shadab, dressed head-to-toe in a Spider-Man suit, guiding vehicles through flooded roads while interacting with residents. His efforts quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users hailing him as a "real-life superhero" for lending a helping hand during the monsoon chaos.

ALSO READ: Marvel fans reunite! 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swings into EPIQ gets premium large format release

The incident comes as Maharashtra remains on high alert following heavy rainfall that has triggered flooding, waterlogging, and landslides across several districts. State authorities have asked district administrations to remain vigilant as the India Meteorological Department continues to forecast heavy rain in parts of the state.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 9, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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