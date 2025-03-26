'Really? You're a Tamilian, right?': When Perplexity's Aravind Srinivas flipped the script on Nikhil Kamath

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has made waves in the tech world, but a personal revelation left Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath visibly stunned. During a conversation on Kamath’s WTF Is podcast, Srinivas shared that he is the first engineer in his extended family—a fact that defied expectations and challenged common perceptions.

The moment unfolded when Kamath inquired about his family background.

"My mom works in the central government, and my dad was a financial accountant. So I am actually the first engineer in the extended family," Srinivas revealed.

Kamath, taken aback, responded, "Really? You're a Tamilian, right?" His reaction echoed a widely held belief—engineering is deeply ingrained in South Indian culture, and most Tamil families have a strong inclination toward technical professions.

Srinivas acknowledged the stereotype but explained that his family’s roots were in finance. "Engineering was still a new thing at the time for us," he added.

Beyond academics and career milestones, Srinivas credited his family, particularly his mother and wife, for playing an instrumental role in his journey. "I did all the work to study and do the exams well, but they took care of the other stuff for me. So it’s not an individual effort," he shared.

Even now, as the CEO of a fast-growing AI company, he finds himself relying on his wife for support. "I’m running the company, but she takes care of so many things for me at home. And it’s not just about household responsibilities—it’s about moral support," he emphasized.

Srinivas also opened up about the emotional weight of leadership. "As a founder or CEO, you always have to appear like you have it all figured out. But there are so many times when you’re not necessarily feeling the best about your chances," he admitted.

He highlighted the importance of having someone to lean on, especially during uncertain times. "There are things you cannot share with your colleagues because, as a leader, you have to project confidence. But having a trusted person to talk to, whether for reassurance or a reality check, makes all the difference."

Success, he pointed out, can also be deceptive. "Sometimes, when things are going well, you feel like you’re on top of the world. But someone has to bring you back to earth and say, ‘Hey, calm down. You have nothing figured out yet.’ My wife does that for me," he shared.

Reflecting on his IIT days, Srinivas recalled how his mother played a similar role. "Back when I was studying for IIT, my mom was always keeping me in check and making sure that I was focused. And that’s important." He noted that while too many voices can create chaos, having one or two trusted people as guiding forces is invaluable.