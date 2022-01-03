Realme registers 831% growth in 5G smartphone sales during Q3 of 2021

Realme was the fastest-growing 5G Android smartphone brand globally in Q3, according to latest data released by market analyst firm Counterpoint Research. Realme managed to out-grow the market with its 5G smartphone sales growing 831 per cent Year-on-Year compared to the global growth rate of 121 per cent, according to the data.

The firm noted in an official statement that it also registered robust growth in India, China and Europe.

According to Counterpoint Research, other leading 5G smartphone makers like Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung registered a Y-o-Y growth of 165 per cent, 147 per cent, 134 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively, in Q3 of 2021.

"realme with its strong multi-channel strategy and a wide 5G portfolio across price-bands helped it grow the fastest," said Counterpoint's Research Director, Tarun Pathak, while Senior Director, Varun Mishra noted that Realme's 5G growth in emerging markets has also positioned it well for the future, as 5G roll outs ramp up.

Commenting on the data, "Our goal is to help at least 100 million young people worldwide to enjoy the benefits brought by 5G technology with 5G-powered smartphones at the core," said Sky Li, realme's Founder and CEO, Realme.

"We will continue to bring more appealing 5G products to the market with leapforward performance and trendsetting designs," Li added.

He also stated that the firm's first premium flagship GT 2 Pro is going to make its world debut soon. The phone "features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G processor and world's first bio-based ecofriendly polymer smartphone design with award-winning designer Naoto Fakasawa".

"realme understands that every Indian deserves a 5G phone and is leading the way in democratising 5G in India and around the world. We will continue to provide the best in segment experience to more Indian consumers with our 5G smartphones," said Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group.

"We plan to expand our 5G offerings even more, delivering a better 5G mobile experience not only through premium product specifications but also through more inventive designs," he added.

