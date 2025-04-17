‘Received multiple calls...’: CFA applauds govt’s swift response after flagging flour miller’s struggle

CFA Niteen S Dharmawat, who highlighted the plight of a mill owner while opening business in India, said authorities have contacted him and assured that corrective measures will be taken to address the issue.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), “I have received multiple calls from the government officials including ministry of commerce @DoC_GoI. The team is very positive to understand the issues and take corrective measures. They have also spoken to the owner of the mill now. It has all been done within today itself.”

Advertisement

I have received multiple calls from the government officials including ministry of commerce @DoC_GoI. The team is very positive to understand the issues and take corrective measures. They have also spoken to the owner of the mill now. It has all been done within today itself.… https://t.co/nbr96U5W0a — Niteen S Dharmawat, CFA (@niteen_india) April 16, 2025

“Thank you for your attention @DoC_GoI @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal to take this up,” he wrote in his post on April 17.

On April 15, Dharmawat highlighted how the founder of a small neighbourhood flour mill, the walls display more than just machinery manuals or business licenses. There are 16 framed documents — each representing a permission, license, or clearance required to open the shop, he wrote adding a framed copy of the Constitution of India hangs alongside them.

Advertisement

“This is the best example of ease of doing business in India,” he wrote. Dharmawat said the shop owner followed every rule but still had to jump through multiple hoops before he could begin operations. It took time, lots of it.

"This has to change big time. Unfortunately, this hasn't so far," Dharmawat said as he concluded his post.

Sharing a similar story, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Pritam Kudev shed light on GST registration experience for his company, Mannlich, in a LinkedIn post. “We applied for GST in West Bengal 10 months ago. Got rejected. Gave all documents except blood type,” he wrote. As of now, the application remains unresolved, the post added.