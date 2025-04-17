Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
latest
trends
‘Received multiple calls...’: CFA applauds govt’s swift response after flagging flour miller’s struggle

‘Received multiple calls...’: CFA applauds govt’s swift response after flagging flour miller’s struggle

On April 15, Dharmawat highlighted how the founder of a small neighbourhood flour mill, the walls display more than just machinery manuals or business licenses. There are 16 framed documents — each representing a permission, license, or clearance required to open the shop, he wrote adding a framed copy of the Constitution of India hangs alongside them.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 17, 2025 7:57 PM IST
‘Received multiple calls...’: CFA applauds govt’s swift response after flagging flour miller’s struggleDharmawat said the shop owner followed every rule but still had to jump through multiple hoops before he could begin operations.

CFA Niteen S Dharmawat, who highlighted the plight of a mill owner while opening business in India, said authorities have contacted him and assured that corrective measures will be taken to address the issue. 

In a post on X (formally Twitter), “I have received multiple calls from the government officials including ministry of commerce @DoC_GoI. The team is very positive to understand the issues and take corrective measures. They have also spoken to the owner of the mill now. It has all been done within today itself.”  

Advertisement

“Thank you for your attention @DoC_GoI @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal to take this up,” he wrote in his post on April 17. 

On April 15, Dharmawat highlighted how the founder of a small neighbourhood flour mill, the walls display more than just machinery manuals or business licenses. There are 16 framed documents — each representing a permission, license, or clearance required to open the shop, he wrote adding a framed copy of the Constitution of India hangs alongside them. 

Advertisement

“This is the best example of ease of doing business in India,” he wrote. Dharmawat said the shop owner followed every rule but still had to jump through multiple hoops before he could begin operations. It took time, lots of it. 

"This has to change big time. Unfortunately, this hasn't so far," Dharmawat said as he concluded his post. 

Sharing a similar story, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Pritam Kudev shed light on GST registration experience for his company, Mannlich, in a LinkedIn post. “We applied for GST in West Bengal 10 months ago. Got rejected. Gave all documents except blood type,” he wrote. As of now, the application remains unresolved, the post added. 

Published on: Apr 17, 2025 7:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    Top StoriesTOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today