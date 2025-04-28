Reddit user put on PIP for refusing to work on weekends, leaves. Netizens say, 'Just leave asap'

A social media user recently shared their ordeal after being placed on a performance improvement plan (PIP) just 5 months after joining a new company.

The employee was placed on PIP because they refused to work on weekends and leaves. The employee's manager also allegedly expected them to work on Sundays to meet tight deadlines.

"I had recently requested for 4 days leave which got approved after a lot of debate. My manager told me to ensure that I finish my targets during my EL whenever I can and I told him it won't be possible for me to work during that time as I would be travelling throughout, and he told me he'd like to see that," the Reddit post read.

The employee recounted that when they went back to the office, their manager was very cold and distant. "By evening time, I got a call from the HR that my performances have been subpar and that I have been put into PIP."

After the post went viral, Reddit users were quick to share their takes on the same.

"I can see you're frustrated and want to fight for your rights. If you don't want to make this affect your career hereafter because word spreads. You may end up saying something on linkedin and the new company would read. I can guess you're definitely not the middle management in the company today and hence have alot more to lose. Forget about the 5 months thing! the firm is toxic, just leave asap. They have already made up their mind to throw you out," a user wrote.

"You got PIP? I got terminated because I denied to work on Sunday (sic)," a second user commented.

"Document everything how is your performance measured, what was last rating & try leaving at earliest. Stupid reason for PIP," a third user suggested.

"Is this a startup or a smaller organisation? In that case the policies won't mean anything as they can always bend it to suit their convenience. Just switch to a bigger organisation (while that doesn't remove toxicity it will give you more options and you can check the central policies). Avoid Indian startups or Lala companies like the plague. They are all toxic," a fourth user said.