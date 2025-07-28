'Regret believing the founder': Intern spends ₹30k from savings to join Gurugram startup, fired within 23 days

A young intern recently shared his plight in a Reddit post, calling his internship experience at a Gurugram startup "a disaster". The user said in the post that he was allegedly laid off after working 10-12 hours a day for 23 days and sometimes on weekends.

He also mentioned that he had to spend ₹30,000 from his savings account to secure the job. He also noted that he was promised permanent employee after 3 months of internship with a minimum salary of ₹40,000.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Read full Reddit post here

His post augured well with netizens as some shared their own experiences. They also told the original poster to find some other job using platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed.

"Something similar also happened with me, Please don't let negative thoughts get into your head and start applying mindlessly on LinkedIn, the 90% job listings are fake there but you can very well get 2-3 calls a month if you keep applying daily," a user commented.

"Gurgaon startups are shit to the core. Think of them as Ramu chat bhandar. If the business works you will get salary else they will fire you. Try to get into an MNC in Gurgaon or move to some other city like Bangalore or Pune. But always choose a MNC or atleast a mid range startup with 300-500 people atleast. It will have some processes in place," a second user wrote.

Advertisement

A third user said: "I was in a similar situation and became depressed. Keep up hope, start applying on Linkedin and especially on Indeed. Gurgaon is a great market for jobs right now. Go for walk in interviews and show your best strengths in the interviews."

"Are you really think what he did to you isn’t wrong if he doesn’t like your work or are you a burden on him. Buddy he is a pure narcissist he just use and throw you out," yet another user weighed in.