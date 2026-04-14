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Rejected ₹25,000 job, lived on Maggi: How this founder built a ₹3.5 lakh income

Rejected ₹25,000 job, lived on Maggi: How this founder built a ₹3.5 lakh income

Rather than chasing immediate income, he focused on building in-demand technical skills. By working in startup environments, he gained hands-on experience across technologies and roles — something a conventional job might not have offered early on. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026 7:37 AM IST
Rejected ₹25,000 job, lived on Maggi: How this founder built a ₹3.5 lakh incomeThe decision came with obvious trade-offs: financial stress, limited comfort, and uncertainty.

In a job market where stability is often prioritised over risk, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur’s story is challenging conventional wisdom. His journey — from surviving on instant noodles to earning ₹3.5 lakh a month and eventually building a company — has struck a chord online for one simple reason: he chose learning over salary when it mattered most. 

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Choosing struggle over security 

At a time when most freshers would jump at a steady paycheck, the founder made a counterintuitive decision — he turned down a ₹25,000-per-month job offer. Instead, he opted for a low-paying internship, earning as little as ₹10,000, and lived frugally in a shared flat, often surviving on basic meals like Maggi. 

The decision came with obvious trade-offs: financial stress, limited comfort, and uncertainty. But it also gave him something he valued more — time and flexibility to learn. 

The turning point: betting on skills 

Rather than chasing immediate income, he focused on building in-demand technical skills. By working in startup environments, he gained hands-on experience across technologies and roles — something a conventional job might not have offered early on. 

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This phase of deliberate upskilling became the inflection point in his career. Frequent job switches, strategic role changes, and continuous learning helped him steadily increase his earning potential. 

From ₹10,000 to ₹3.5 lakh per month 

The long-term bet paid off. Over time, the founder transitioned into high-paying roles, including a stint at a blockchain startup where his monthly income reached ₹3.5 lakh. 

What stands out is not just the salary jump, but the trajectory — built on calculated risks rather than linear growth. His journey reflects a shift from short-term financial thinking to long-term value creation. 

Building something of his own 

After reaching a high-income bracket, the entrepreneur eventually took the next leap — starting his own company. His story, originally shared on Reddit, detailed not just successes but also mistakes and lessons learned along the way. 

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This transparency has resonated widely, particularly among young professionals navigating early career decisions. 

Lessons from the roadmap 

The founder’s journey offers a few key takeaways: 

  • Early career is for learning, not maximising salary 
  • Short-term discomfort can enable long-term gains 
  • Skill-building compounds faster than fixed income growth 
  • Strategic risk-taking can outperform safe choices 

At a time when layoffs, career switches, and startup ambitions are reshaping India’s workforce, this story reflects a growing mindset shift. Increasingly, professionals are questioning whether the “safe job” is truly the safest path.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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