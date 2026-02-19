'Rent? About both of my kidneys...': This Mumbai-based influencer pays Rs 1.11 lakh rent for a 2BHK

A spontaneous street interaction between two content creators in Mumbai has become a viral talking point about the realities of renting in the city.

Influencer Arya Kothari recently stopped fellow creator Muskan Ranka on a Mumbai street and asked about her rent, eventually being invited to tour her Bandra apartment, a glimpse that has since fuelled debate on urban living costs.

When asked about the rent on camera, Ranka responded with a quip that quickly caught viewers' attention, saying it costs "approximately as much as my two kidneys would."

Ranka later revealed that she pays ₹1.11 lakh a month in rent, including maintenance, for her home in Bandra. The apartment spans approximately 630 sq ft and is a 2BHK, where she lives alone while working as a full-time content creator and actor.

How much would you need to earn a Rs 1 lakh per month apartment in Mumbai?

When asked what kind of income is needed to maintain such a lifestyle in Mumbai, Ranka estimated that a person would need to earn between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh a month to live comfortably.

She declined to disclose her own earnings, noting that her chartered accountant had advised against sharing financial details, but acknowledged that sustaining a life in the city comes at a high cost.

Inside the Bandra apartment

The tour offered a peek into a thoughtfully styled living space finished in soft whites and beige tones. The living room features professional lighting equipment and a ring light essential tools, Ranka explained, for her work as a digital creator.

The apartment includes two bedrooms, a compact yet functional kitchen and a small balcony, a feature many Mumbai residents consider a rarity given the city's space constraints.

Internet reacts to Mumbai rent reality

The video quickly drew strong reactions online, with viewers debating everything from the apartment's size to the practicality of renting a 2BHK alone.

Some questioned the stated area, prompting Kothari to clarify in the comments that the flat measures roughly 630 sq ft and that the wide-angle lens used for filming may have altered visual perception.

Others weighed in on affordability, with one user remarking on the steep cost of living in Mumbai and questioning the need for two bedrooms for a single occupant. Another comment highlighted the apparent disconnect between rent and income expectations, asking how ₹2 lakh a month qualifies as "comfortable" in the city.