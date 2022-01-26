Republic Day 2022: Unprecedented firsts in the Republic Day parade

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year. While India gained independence from the British rule in 1947, it wasn't until January 26, 1950 that the Indian Constitution came into effect, and India became a sovereign state, declaring it a republic. Dr. BR Ambedkar headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.



As Republic Day is celebrated all across the country, its parade continues to be a big attraction. The parade begins at Rajpath, Delhi and ends at the India Gate. The country's President also hoists the flag at Rajpath. The ceremonious event displays India's cultural and social heritage.

This year's celebrations are significant as it's the 75th anniversary of India's independence, being observed as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. The Republic Day parade this year saw many unprecedented firsts. Let's take a look:

During the Republic Day 2022 parade, the country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau. She is only the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau. Last year, Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth became the first female fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau. Singh, who is from Varanasi, joined the IAF in 2017 and was commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots. She had been flying MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale.

The Indian Army displayed the evolution of its uniforms and rifles over the decades since independence at the parade. Three contingents of the Army wore uniforms and carried rifles from previous decades, and one wore the new combat uniform and carried the latest Tavor rifles.

President Ram Nath Kovind posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra, the country's highest peacetime gallantry award, to Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram, who was killed fighting terrorists in Kashmir. The officer's wife received the award on his behalf.

Several government ministries and departments also took out tabluex, highlighting flagship initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission. The Central Public Works Development tableau paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

The grand flypast began with the 'Dhwaj' formation with four Mi-17 aircraft and concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate 75 years of independence.

The parade, led by Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, started after the tricolour was unfurled with a 21-gun salute. The winners of the country's highest gallantry awards, Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra, led the contingents in saluting the President, the Supreme Commander of armed forces.

This year's parade started at 10:30 am, half-an-hour later than usual for better visibility. Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India's fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.