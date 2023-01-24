Republic Day 2023: Indian Army to showcase only Made in India weapons at this year's parade

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26, the Indian Army has decided to showcase only Made in India weapon systems.

According to reports, the indigenously made weapon systems will include, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles.

These Made in India weapon systems were showcased at the India Gate ahead of the Republic Day.

Delhi | Indian Army showcases Made in India weapon systems including the K-9 Vajra howitzers, MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, Akash air defence missiles and the Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles, at India Gate ahead of Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/ebOZ80LmtF January 24, 2023

Furthermore, colourful tableaux from Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gujarat, West Bengal and several other states and Union Territories will roll down the revamped Kartavya Path, with 'Nari Shakti' being the theme for the majority of the floats.

A total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade, Defence Ministry officials said on Sunday, PTI reported.

The Republic Day parade will take place in the revamped Central Vista avenue on January 26.

Many new events have been planned as part of the Republic Day celebrations this year. These include Military Tattoo and Tribal dance festival; Veer Gatha 2.0; the second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition; performances of Military and Coast Guard bands at the National War Memorial; an All-India School Band Competition at the NWM; a Drone Show and projection mapping during Beating the Retreat ceremony.

This year invites have been sent to common people from all walks of society such as Shramyogis involved in the construction of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors, among others. These special invitees will be prominently seated at Kartvya Path.

Meanwhile, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations to be held on January 26. This is the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as the chief guest.

India and Egypt are expected to ink around half-a-dozen agreements to expand cooperation in the areas of agriculture, cyberspace and information technology (IT) following the talks between PM Modi and President Sisi on January 25, according to PTI. Further ramping up of defence and security cooperation is expected to be a major focus area in the discussions.

(With agency inputs)