Republic Day 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi wishes Indians, to visit National War Memorial

Republic Day latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Indians on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The Prime Minister said that Indians should move ahead in a united fashion to realise the dreams envisaged by our freedom fighters. Republic Day will be celebrated today at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will be present during the celebrations along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Republic Day Chief Guest. This year, the Indian Army will showcase Made in India weapon systems such as MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles among others.
Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay his respects to martyrs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence, Defence Secretary, Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff will also be present. Meanwhile, 901 police personnel will be awarded the Police Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Of these, 668 will be felicitated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 140 will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 93 will be felicitated with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Indians on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day and said that Indians should move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of freedom fighters of the country come true. Prime Minister tweeted in Hindi, "Many wishes for the Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"
Sharing the images of the Padma awardees to be felicitated today, MoS Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the Padma Awards. Chandrasekhar tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi ji has transformed the Padma Awards into a recognition of real achievers- who have silently worked with dedication to their cause."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote in his message, "The coincidence of our national days makes this an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer." Albanese also said this was a chance for those with Indian heritage across the world to unite.
He said towards the end, "India has made extraordinary progress across more than seven decades of independence, and Australia gives thanks for the relationship between our nations. It enriches us all. I wish those celebrating a happy Republic Day."
Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot and Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan unfurled the Indian tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi also unfurled the Indian flag in presence Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.
Domestic stock markets will remain closed today on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. On Wednesday, Sensex closed 1.27 per cent lower at 60,205 whereas Nifty moved down 1.25 per cent to close at 17,892.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greeted the nation on the occasion of Republic Day and said India's Constitution came into effect on this day. Sitharaman tweeted, "Greetings on Republic Day 2023. On 26th January 1950, India gave effect to the Constitution, adopted earlier in November 1949. On this day in 1930, the leaders of the freedom movement declared "Poorna Swaraj," hoisted the tricolour, Indian people celebrated."
The parade ceremony at Kartavya Path will commence with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth, an Ati Vishisht Seva Medal recipient. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, will be the Parade Second-in-Command.
'Naatu Naatu' composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose were felicitated by Telangana governor Tamilsai Soundararajan at a Republic Day function in Hyderabad. Naatu Naatu has won the Golden Globes for the Best Original Song and has been nominated at the Oscars 2023 in the same category.
Union Defence Minister, MoS Defence, Defence Secretary, Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff will also be present.
Home Minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi, "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country."
The official Twitter handle of PM Bhutan wrote, "The people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes and prayers to the people of India on the 74th Republic Day. As India charts a new path ahead, I offer my good wishes for India's progress and prosperity."
Here's a list of the tableaus by states/UTs to be presented today:
Andhra Pradesh, Prabhala Theertham - A festival of Peasantry during Makara Sankranthi
Assam- Land of Heroes and Spiritualism
Ladakh- Tourism and Composite Culture of Ladakh
Uttarakhand- Manaskhand
Tripura- Sustainable Livelihood through Tourism and Organic Farming in Tripura with the active participation of women.
Gujarat- Clean Green Energy Efficient Gujarat
Jharkhand- Baba Baidyanath Dham
Arunachal Pradesh- Prospects of Tourism in Arunachal Pradesh
Jammu & Kashmir- Naya Jammu and Kashmir
Kerala- Nari Shakti
West Bengal- Durga Puja in Kolkata: Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO
Maharashtra- Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti
Tamil Nadu- Women Empowerment and Culture of Tamil Nadu
Karnataka- Celebrating the Power of Nari
Haryana- International Gita Mahotsav
Dadar Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu- Conservation of Tribal Culture & Heritage
Uttar Pradesh- Ayodhya Deepotsav
Gallantry award winners will be felicitated today. These include the Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra winners. Param Vir Chakra winners are as follows:
Ashok Chakra winners are as follows:
This is the first Republic Day celebration in Kartavya Path, the stretch between Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate previously known as Rajpath. Shramyogis who were involved in constructing the Central Vista, Kartavya Path, New Parliament building, street vendors, milk vendors, and vegetable vendors are among those invited for the event.
RRR composer MM Keeravaani said in a tweet that he is honoured to receive the Padma award from the Government of India. Keeravaani tweeted, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Government of India. Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion."
Padma Awards list: RRR composer MM Keeravaani, late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, late Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, actress Raveena Tandon, late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanobis, and politician S M Krishna are among the 106 Padma awardees this year.
