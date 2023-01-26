Republic Day 2023 LIVE updates: PM Modi wishes Indians, to visit National War Memorial

Republic Day latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished Indians on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. The Prime Minister said that Indians should move ahead in a united fashion to realise the dreams envisaged by our freedom fighters. Republic Day will be celebrated today at Delhi’s Kartavya Path. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu will be present during the celebrations along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the Republic Day Chief Guest. This year, the Indian Army will showcase Made in India weapon systems such as MBT Arjun, Nag anti-tank guided missiles, K-9 Vajra howitzers, Akash air defence missiles, and BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles among others.

Before the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial in Delhi to pay his respects to martyrs. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence, Defence Secretary, Chief of the Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, and Chief of the Naval Staff will also be present. Meanwhile, 901 police personnel will be awarded the Police Medal on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. Of these, 668 will be felicitated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, 140 will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 93 will be felicitated with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM).