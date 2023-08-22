Retired Army officer in Karnataka cheated of Rs 3 lakh by conmen posing as US kin

A retired army officer, Captain Ranjit Singh, found himself ensnared in a cyber fraud, whereby he lost Rs 3 lakh to a conman.

As per a report in the Times of India, the incident began when a clever fraudster, posing as one of Singh's relatives based in the United States, made contact. The con artist introduced himself as Sukhwinder Singh and even claimed that his visit to India was imminent. Ingeniously, the fraudster promised to transfer a substantial sum into Singh's bank account, which he would later retrieve upon his arrival in the country.

Trusting the imposter's words, Singh shared his bank account number. Soon after, a message arrived, asserting that a whopping Rs 24,45,050 lakh had been transferred. A call from an individual pretending to be a Bank of India executive confirmed the amount's imminent reflection in Singh's account, adding an air of authenticity to the scam.

The plot thickened as the scammer, still posing as Singh's relative, requested an urgent Rs 5 lakh transfer, citing visa troubles. This time, the scammer furnished bank details of a supposed travel agent for the transaction. Singh, driven by the deceitful urgency of the matter, arranged to transfer Rs 3 lakh. Further interactions revealed another, more devious dimension to the scam, with the swindler suggesting an additional Rs 2 lakh payment.

“I had only Rs 1 lakh balance in my account and transferred the money to the account number provided. I contacted a friend and got him to transfer Rs 2 lakh to the same account (provided by the caller). The miscreant contacted me again and asked me to arrange Rs 2 lakh more and gave a different mobile number to make a digital payment,” Singh told Times of India.

It was at this point that Singh's instincts kicked in. He wisely contacted a friend for the transaction, but once he discovered that the fraudster's UPI ID was suspiciously linked to the name "Pooja," the victim realised that a fraud had happened. Distressed, Singh reached out to his sister in Canada, who confirmed that she had not made any such contact with him.

“I contacted another friend for money. He said the UPI ID is in the name of Pooja, and suspected it was a fraud. That’s when I called my sister in Canada and also cross-checked with Sukhwinder who informed me that he hadn’t contacted me,” Singh added.

In a perplexing twist, Singh later received a call from another alleged conman, this time posing as a different relative residing abroad. The person offered Singh gifts, but he astutely refused the offer, promptly disconnecting the call.

Following these events, the Chikkajala police have taken action, registering an FIR under the Information Technology Act. Investigation into the matter is currently underway.