Retired IAS officer duped of Rs 2 lakh over home delivery of liquor

A retired woman IAS officer was allegedly duped of around Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of home delivery of liquor, the order for which she had given online.

According to Sushant Lok resident Zohra Chatterji, she was busy making arrangements for a party on July 23 when she around 6 pm gave the order on website: jagdishwineshopgurgaon.com.

"I got a call on my mobile phone. Due to in a hurry as it was the time of the arrival of guests and trusting the caller, I shared my credit card number and even the one-time password (OTP)," she said.

"I got an SMS that Rs 630 was debited through my credit card but later I found a transaction of Rs 1,92,477.50 from my credit card," she said in her complaint.

Police said several other people have also been duped through the website in the past.

On August 1, the Gurugram police had nabbed three members of a gang who duped a man of over Rs 1 lakh by promising to deliver liquor at his home.

"We have put the mobile number used in the fraud on surveillance and investigating. The accused will be nabbed at the earliest," said cyber crime police station (east) SHO Bijender Kumar on the retired IAS officer's complaint.

Police have lodged the case under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act.